Buy Photo Penn State York student Shantel Rivera, of York City, walks to her car on campus during a snow squall Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. Classes at the college were delayed, starting at 10 a.m. Weather conditions resulted in several school closings and delays Wednesday. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The following school district in York County have announced a two-hour delay for Thursday, Jan. 31:

Central York School District

Dallastown Area School District

Eastern York School District

Hanover Public School District

Northeastern York School District

Red Lion Area School District

South Eastern School District

South Western School District

Southern York School District

Spring Grove Area School District

West York Area School District

York City School District

York County School of Technology

York Suburban School District

These districts are closed on Thursday, Jan. 31:

West Shore School District

York County is under a wind chill advisory until noon on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Wind chills of -10 to -20 are anticipated.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/01/30/most-york-county-school-districts-have-two-hour-delay-thursday-jan-31/2727421002/