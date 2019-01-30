Most York County school districts have two-hour delay on Thursday, Jan. 31
The following school district in York County have announced a two-hour delay for Thursday, Jan. 31:
Central York School District
Dallastown Area School District
Eastern York School District
Hanover Public School District
Northeastern York School District
Red Lion Area School District
South Eastern School District
South Western School District
Southern York School District
Spring Grove Area School District
West York Area School District
York City School District
York County School of Technology
York Suburban School District
These districts are closed on Thursday, Jan. 31:
West Shore School District
York County is under a wind chill advisory until noon on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Wind chills of -10 to -20 are anticipated.
