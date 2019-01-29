LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.

Allton, John

Douglas, Joseph

Dusman, Harry

Ebaugh, Harold

L.Bosworth, Joseph

Rosher, Raymond

Runkle, Richard

Schaeffer, Thelma

Sinton, Edward

Smith, Mary

Sprenkle, Lois

Stump, Randolph

Swemley, Paul

 

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/01/29/local-obituaries-tuesday-jan-29/2705803002/