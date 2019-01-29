Births for Wednesday, Jan. 30
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Nicole (Hollinger) and Mark Knoedler: of Fairfield, Jan. 27, a daughter.
Kaci Zimmerman and Earl Pyles IV: of Annville, Jan. 27, twin sons.
Lee Ann (Baldwin) and Jeremy Fallbeck: of Airville, Jan. 27, a daughter.
Jesenia Torres and Vafa Husain: of York, Jan. 28, a son.
Miranda (Crawford) and Andrew Scott: of Windsor, Jan. 28, twin daughters.
Kimber Schroll and Nathaniel Apgar: of York, Jan. 29, a son.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/01/29/births-wednesday-jan-30/2713602002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.