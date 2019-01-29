LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Nicole (Hollinger) and Mark Knoedler: of Fairfield, Jan. 27, a daughter.

Kaci Zimmerman and Earl Pyles IV: of Annville, Jan. 27, twin sons.

Lee Ann (Baldwin) and Jeremy Fallbeck: of Airville, Jan. 27, a daughter.

Jesenia Torres and Vafa Husain: of York, Jan. 28, a son.

Miranda (Crawford) and Andrew Scott: of Windsor, Jan. 28, twin daughters.

Kimber Schroll and Nathaniel Apgar: of York, Jan. 29, a son.

