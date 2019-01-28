WellSpan Health announced a plan Monday to bring several oncology services under one roof in a soon-to-be expanded cancer treatment center.

In a news conference held Monday, Jan. 28, at Apple Hill Medical Center in York Township, Roxanna Gapstur, president and CEO of WellSpan Health, said that York County deserves a sophisticated center for cancer care.

"Coupled with the skill of our physicians and the power of our relationship with the Johns Hopkins Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, this facility will positively impact thousands of our friends and neighbors who live with cancer," Gapstur said.

Buy Photo WellSpan Health president and CEO Roxanna Gapstur speaks to the media after a press conference at Apple Hill Medical Center announcing a $45 million expansion to the WellSpan York Cancer Center Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

About 67,100 square feet will be added to the York WellSpan Cancer Center in the expansion, which will cost an estimated $45 million.

Groundbreaking on construction is expected in late summer or early fall 2019, and WellSpan leaders anticipate the project will be finished by early 2021.

More: New WellSpan CEO drawn to its culture, strong community focus

More: WellSpan York Hospital finishes $1.6M neonatal unit expansion

The services to be consolidated in the expanded treatment center include radiation oncology, outpatient services, pharmacy, clinical trials and social work.

Holistic care: But the expansion is not limited to strictly medical services.

In order to offer a holistic care experience, the new center will offer massage therapy and yoga through the WellSpan Center for Mind/Body Health. There will also be classroom space for support groups and community education classes as well as other therapeutic offerings.

Lastly, the center will have a personal appearance boutique for patients undergoing treatment.

Buy Photo WellSpan Health Vice President of Oncology and Surgical Services Douglas Arbittier speaks along with president and CEO Roxanna Gapstur during a press conference at Apple Hill Medical Center announcing a $45 million expansion to the WellSpan York Cancer Center Monday, Jan. 28, 2019. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Dr. Douglas Arbittier, vice president of oncology and surgical services at WellSpan Health, said the overall goal of the expansion is to provide ease of access and coordination of care for patients.

Currently, patients must navigate between several buildings for each of the myriad procedures and services that make up their treatment plans, Arbittier said.

Under the new plan, every necessary cancer-treatment service will be provided in the same building, lifting a significant burden from the shoulders of patients.

"What we’re trying to do is take a complex and scary journey through cancer treatment and simplify it for our patients," Arbittier said.

As for the additional services to be offered, such as yoga, massage therapy, pastoral care and the appearance center and boutique, Arbittier said it's important to address the patients' psychosocial needs.

"There’s a lot more to treating cancer than infusing chemo drugs or shooting a laser beam at it," he said. "You have to take care of the whole patient."

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/01/28/wellspan-announces-45-million-expansion-york-cancer-treatment-center/2701047002/