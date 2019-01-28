USDA logo (Photo: USDA)

About 16,000 pounds of the Purdue Foods refrigerated "Fun Shapes Chicken Breast Nuggets" were recalled Monday, Jan. 28, after the company neglected to list a dairy allergen warning on the packaging.

In a news release Monday, the USDA said nugget packages matching the following description should be thrown out or returned to the grocery store:

12-oz. packages of “PERDUE Fun Shapes Chicken Breast Nuggets” with a “USE BY” date of March 11, 2019, and lot codes 17009010 – 19009010.

The USDA said there have been no confirmed cases of adverse allergic reactions to the nuggets.

Customers with any questions are encouraged to call Perdue Consumer Care at 1-866-866-3703.

More: Company recalls sausage sent to Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky

More: USDA: Recall of 'O'Sole Mio' frozen chicken tortellin

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/01/28/usda-perdue-chicken-nuggets-recalled/2704162002/