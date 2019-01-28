USDA: Perdue chicken nuggets recalled
About 16,000 pounds of the Purdue Foods refrigerated "Fun Shapes Chicken Breast Nuggets" were recalled Monday, Jan. 28, after the company neglected to list a dairy allergen warning on the packaging.
In a news release Monday, the USDA said nugget packages matching the following description should be thrown out or returned to the grocery store:
- 12-oz. packages of “PERDUE Fun Shapes Chicken Breast Nuggets” with a “USE BY” date of March 11, 2019, and lot codes 17009010 – 19009010.
The USDA said there have been no confirmed cases of adverse allergic reactions to the nuggets.
Customers with any questions are encouraged to call Perdue Consumer Care at 1-866-866-3703.
More: Company recalls sausage sent to Ohio, Pennsylvania, Kentucky
More: USDA: Recall of 'O'Sole Mio' frozen chicken tortellin
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/01/28/usda-perdue-chicken-nuggets-recalled/2704162002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.