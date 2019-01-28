PennDOT (Photo: Submitted photo)

Commercial vehicles and others will be prohibited on some highways in northeastern Pennsylvania ahead of an expected winter storm, PennDOT announced Monday.

The restrictions will be go into effect at 6 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, and will tentatively be lifted at 6 p.m. that day, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

These vehicles are prohibited: empty tractor-trailers and commercial vehicles pulling double trailers, passenger vehicles pulling trailers, RV/motorhomes and motorcycles.

The restrictions will be in place on these highways:

Interstate 380 full length from I-81 to I-80;

I-78 full length from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;

I-80 from I-180 to the New Jersey state line;

I-81 from I-83 to the New York state line;

I-84 full length from I-81 to the New York state line; and

I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from I-78 to Clarks Summit (exit 131).

See a map of vehicle restrictions going into effect at 6 a.m. Tuesday at www.penndot.gov. Speed restrictions on interstates and expressways may be implemented as the storm progresses.

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before You Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.

