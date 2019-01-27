Buy Photo John Stoll Jr. of Wellsville watches a whitetail deer swim to shore after it, along with several others, fell through the ice at Gifford Pinchot State Park, Saturday, January 11, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A Wellsville man who brought a rescued deer back to his home in an attempt to nurse it back to health will not be cited by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

John Stoll Jr. said Sunday, Jan. 27, that game commission representatives came to his home Saturday to give him a warning against taking in any more wildlife.

Stoll helped with rescue efforts after four deer fell through the ice on Pinchot Lake at Gifford Pinchot State Park on Saturday, Jan. 12.

"I’m glad it’s over with so I don’t have to worry about it," he said. "Now we can all get back to normal."

The deer Stoll took home — a young buck — had been in the icy water for several hours before the rescue, and Stoll said he didn't want to leave him to die. So, he loaded up the buck and brought him to his garage, where he tried to keep the animal warm and nurse him back to health.

Stoll has said that game commission officials were planning on leaving the rescued deer or euthanizing it.

Despite Stoll and his family's efforts, the buck died about 12 hours later.

"It’s been a ride, but you know, if it would happen again tomorrow, I’d do it all over again," he said. "I would have to do it again. I couldn’t let another deer lay there and die."

In a statement released in the days after the rescue, Matthew Schnupp, the game commission's wildlife management director, said that those who want to help wildlife that appear to be in trouble would make the situation worse by intervening.

The animal would be put under "significant stress," according to Schnupp, who said leaving an animal alone is the best, most caring thing someone can do.

Stoll said it was a spur of the moment decision to take the deer home after assisting in the rescue, and that his emotions were running high.

Stoll posted updates about the deer's condition on Facebook, and a game warden later contacted him on Jan. 14, informing him he would be fined for taking the wildlife, he said.

