Births for Monday, Jan. 28
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Dana Eckard and Craig Harrison: of Littlestown, Jan. 22, a son
Nicole Snyder and Allen Noll, Jr.: of Red Lion, Jan. 24, a daughter.
Jessica (Shaffer) and Randy Sackett: of York Jan. 24, twin sons.
Janelle (Leib) and Tim Geesey: of New Oxford, Jan. 25, a daughter.
