Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Dana Eckard and Craig Harrison: of Littlestown, Jan. 22, a son

Nicole Snyder and Allen Noll, Jr.: of Red Lion, Jan. 24, a daughter.

Jessica (Shaffer) and Randy Sackett: of York Jan. 24, twin sons.

Janelle (Leib) and Tim Geesey: of New Oxford, Jan. 25, a daughter.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/01/27/births-monday-jan-28/2695595002/