York County SPCA offering free pet food to furloughed workers
The York County SPCA is supporting local furloughed government workers by providing free food for their pets.
"Starting today, the York County SPCA will be offering free dog or cat food to any York County furloughed government worker," the organization stated in a Thursday Facebook post.
To qualify, recipients must be a resident of York County and show a government ID.
The York County SPCA also noted in a comment that the organization also has a program called "Chows for Pals," which provides free pet food year-round for those who can't afford it.
Questions about the current offer for furloughed workers can be directed to the SPCA's front desk supervisor at grivera@ycspca.org, according to the Facebook post.
The SPCA is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
