Buy Photo Pets and their humans wait in line for photos with Santa Sloat at Petco on Eastern Boulevard in Springettsbury Township, Saturday, Dec. 8, 2018. All proceeds from the event will benefit the York County SPCA. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York County SPCA is supporting local furloughed government workers by providing free food for their pets.

"Starting today, the York County SPCA will be offering free dog or cat food to any York County furloughed government worker," the organization stated in a Thursday Facebook post.

To qualify, recipients must be a resident of York County and show a government ID.

More: Newberry Township Police Department's K-9 Tazer dies

More: York County Food Bank grapples with growing need amid shutdown

More: Meet the meteorologist working — without pay — to keep you safe

More: Local House reps defend votes as government shutdown looms (LIVE VIDEO from Senate floor)

The York County SPCA also noted in a comment that the organization also has a program called "Chows for Pals," which provides free pet food year-round for those who can't afford it.

Questions about the current offer for furloughed workers can be directed to the SPCA's front desk supervisor at grivera@ycspca.org, according to the Facebook post.

The SPCA is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/01/25/york-county-spca-offering-free-pet-food-furloughed-workers/2677321002/