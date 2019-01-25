Eastern York Middle School (Photo: Eastern York School District website)

A student is being charged for allegedly threatening to bring a gun to Eastern York High School.

The Lower Windsor Township Police Department began investigating an incident regarding possible threats to bring a gun into the high school at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, according to a department news release.

More: Eastern York Middle School deemed safe after bomb threat

After conducting multiple interviews, police said they identified a 15-year-old male student, who was then charged with misdemeanors for terroristic threats to the school, terroristic threats to two students, harassment by communication and transmission of sexually explicit images to a female student.

He was released to his parents while police continue to investigate, according to the release.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/01/25/police-student-threatened-bring-gun-eastern-york-high/2678377002/