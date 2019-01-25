Police: Student threatened to bring gun to Eastern York High
A student is being charged for allegedly threatening to bring a gun to Eastern York High School.
The Lower Windsor Township Police Department began investigating an incident regarding possible threats to bring a gun into the high school at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 23, according to a department news release.
More: Eastern York Middle School deemed safe after bomb threat
After conducting multiple interviews, police said they identified a 15-year-old male student, who was then charged with misdemeanors for terroristic threats to the school, terroristic threats to two students, harassment by communication and transmission of sexually explicit images to a female student.
He was released to his parents while police continue to investigate, according to the release.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.