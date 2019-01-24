York County native Bryan Tate will be the featured speaker at an upcoming charitable giving seminar in Hanover. (Photo: Submitted photo)

One of York County's longtime leaders in the arena of estate planning and civic endowment is running for York County Register of Wills and Clerk of Orphans' Court.

Republican Bryan Tate announced his candidacy Wednesday, Jan. 23.

"I think I bring to the table a great level of understanding of the role of register of wills, and relationships that will allow me to continue to provide great service to all York countians in that role," he said.

Tate is seeking to replace Brad Jacobs, who recently announced he will not be seeking a sixth term.

Tate worked for the York County Community Foundation for 14 years, serving as vice president of community investment and then vice president and chief development officer for the overall organization.

He's also worked with the York County Estate Planning Council and Leave a Legacy York.

Currently, Tate is a consultant for community foundations across the country through his company, Building Unrestricted, LLC, where he focuses on helping foundations establish civic endowments and grow their assets.

"Every Yorker has the ability to name a charity in their estate plan, in their will," Tate said. "How wonderful would that be for all of us to leave some type of legacy for the community we love, versus sending those dollars to Harrisburg as estate taxes?"

In addition to his work at the community foundation, Tate was chief of staff for Common Pleas Judge Todd R. Platts when Platts was serving in Congress and in the state House of Representatives.

Tate, a York County native and graduate of Spring Grove High School, is president of the Rotary Club of York. He lives in York City with his husband, Ralph Serpe.

