LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Kayla Chesnavage and Erik Perry, Jr.: of York, Jan. 22, a daughter.

Katelyn (Fitz) and Micah Moyer: of Jacobus, Jan. 22, a son.

Kila (Steiding) and Brian Bissett: of York, Jan. 23, a daughter.

Heidi Eichelberger and Zachary Eichelberger: of York, Jan. 23, a son.

Bethany (Berge) and Clifton Kern: of York, Jan. 23, a son.

 

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/01/24/births-friday-jan-25/2671106002/