Births for Friday, Jan. 25
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Kayla Chesnavage and Erik Perry, Jr.: of York, Jan. 22, a daughter.
Katelyn (Fitz) and Micah Moyer: of Jacobus, Jan. 22, a son.
Kila (Steiding) and Brian Bissett: of York, Jan. 23, a daughter.
Heidi Eichelberger and Zachary Eichelberger: of York, Jan. 23, a son.
Bethany (Berge) and Clifton Kern: of York, Jan. 23, a son.
