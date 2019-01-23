Buy Photo York County Commissioner Doug Hoke during the closing ceremony for the 17th annual York County Senior Olympics at Central York High School in Springettsbury Township, Friday, June 22, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Vice President Commissioner Doug Hoke announced Jan. 16 that he will seek another term on the York County Board of Commissioners in 2019.

Hoke, a Democrat, is currently in his third term on the board and has served since 2008.

"Throughout my years in this position, I have always stayed true to my beliefs," Hoke said in his statement. "Be honest, work hard, make fiscally responsible decisions and stay actively engaged with the community."

In an interview Jan. 21, Hoke said there's still a significant amount he would like to contribute to the county.

One factor that led to his decision to run for re-election was President Commissioner Susan Byrnes' announcement that she will not seek another term.

More: After 2019, two York County Republican women will step away from public office

More: York County Commissioner Susan Byrnes won't seek re-election

Hoke said there are a few projects in the works that he would like to see through to completion before leaving the board, and that having at least one current commissioner remain on the board would provide some continuity with those initiatives.

One of the projects he mentioned was the county's recent agreement to buy an existing building on Pleasant Valley Road in Springettsbury Township.

The building will eventually house a number of county agencies, including those currently housed at the Pleasant Acres annex building, which was formerly owned by the county.

The annex, which is attached to the Pleasant Acres Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, is home to the York County Conservation District, the York County Coroner's Office and a magisterial district court office, as well as the York County Bureau of Weights and Measures and Penn State Extension.

Since selling the nursing home in 2018, the county has been leasing the annex space from the new owner.

More: York County considers buying building for coroner, other departments

More: York County commissioners approve third 911 Center audit in two years

Hoke also wants to remain on the board to see continued improvements at the York County 911 Center, which has struggled in recent years with staff retention, he said.

Commissioner Chris Reilly, a Republican, announced Jan. 21 that he also will seek re-election.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/01/23/vice-president-commissioner-doug-hoke-seek-fourth-term-york-county-board/2638979002/