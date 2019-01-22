Local obituaries for Tuesday, Jan. 22
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Abata, Daniel
Alwine, Dale
Amy, Sherwood
Bard, Sylvia
Boetzelen, Hans
Bottenfield, Claudia
Contres, Bernice
Crinnion, Velma
Decker, Gene
Deiter, Brenda
Eichelberger, Charlotte
Eveler, Marcella
Fisher, Ricky
Foore, David
France, Dorothy
Fuller, Myra
Gantz, James
Gilbert, Ernest
Godfrey, Laverne
Goodwillie, Mary
Gross, Laverne
Gross, Thompson
Heckert, William
Hershey, Ronald
Hollerbush, Gloria
Howard, Edward
Irons, Hezekiah
Kanovitz, Gloria
Kinard, Michael
Kopp, June
Krepps, Kevin
Leaman, Margaret
Lopez, Linda
MacEslin, Nancy
Martin, Glenn
Matthews, Judy
Miller, Gail
Miller, Ruby
Mitzel, Miriam
Morris, Theodore
Muggio, Harold
Mullis, Mary
O'Neill, Trulymae
Perdue, Alfred
Roelke, Diana
Shoemaker, Donald
Shubert, Eugene
Spahr, Richard
Stahle, Tobie
Starn, John
Stermer, Randy
Szumachowski, Margaret
Thomas, Catherine
Trostle, John
Vanhart, Grace
Wilson, Doris
Wooddell, Ronald
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.