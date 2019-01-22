York County Commissioner Chris Reilly (Photo: York county Commissioner Chris Reilly)

York County Commissioner Chris Reilly announced Monday, Jan. 21, that he will seek re-election to the board of commissioners in 2019.

Reilly, 56, is currently in his fifth term on the board. He served his first two terms from 1996 to 2003, followed by one term away from the board, and then he was re-elected in 2007.

In his announcement, Reilly, a Republican, said he wants to "continue the fiscally conservative policies that have helped to avoid property tax hikes in 2017 and 2018" as well as continuing farmland preservation, economic development and improvements to the county parks system.

Reilly said one of his goals is to ensure a smooth transition for those county offices currently housed at the Pleasant Acres annex.

The county recently approved a purchase agreement for a new building to house the offices, which include the York County Conservation District, the York County Coroner's Office and a magisterial district court office as well as the York County Bureau of Weights and Measures and Penn State Extension.

Reilly also mentioned the new voting machines the county will have to buy before the end of 2019, per a state government mandate.

The commissioner said his overall goal on the board has always been to keep property taxes low.

"I'll put my record up against any commissioner in Pennsylvania, and we still have one of the lower property tax rates among third-class counties in the state," he said.

One personal goal of Reilly's if he remains on the board is to oversee the completion of the center city section of the York County Heritage Rail Trail, he said.

President Commissioner Susan Byrnes announced Jan. 15 that she will not seek re-election in 2019. Byrnes is currently serving her first term on the board of commissioners.

Vice President Commissioner Doug Hoke announced Jan. 16 that he also will seek re-election in 2019 and will run for his fourth term.

