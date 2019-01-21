Buy Photo Volunteer Brandon McIntosh, of Gettysburg, walks out of LifePath Christian Ministries Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016, in York City. Late Wednesday night, the community lost longtime client Raymond Updegraff, who was killed while being struck by an unmarked police cruiser in East Manchester Township. Amanda J. Cain photo (Photo: The York Dispatch )

Yorkers in need of a meal and warm clothing — not to mention an escape from the cold — can visit two York City service centers this afternoon.

Alternative Rehabilitation Communities — also known as A.R.C., which provides services to court-adjudicated youth and has a location in Conewago Township — and Asha Jewelers, located in the York Galleria in Springettsbury Township, are teaming up to help those in need.

They are providing food, hot chocolate, shoes, jackets, personal hygiene products and clothing in all sizes at noon Monday, Jan. 21, inside the Family First Health building at 116 S. George St., in York City.

They will relocate to LifePath Christian Ministries, at 367 W. Market St., in York City at 3 p.m.

