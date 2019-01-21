Quinton Sease (Photo: Submitted)

Northern York County Regional Police announced Sunday, Jan. 20, that a man wanted for breaking into the North York home of his ex had turned himself in to police.

Quinton Sease, 40, surrendered himself to police and was arrested Saturday, Jan. 19, according to court documents. Records indicate he had a preliminary arraignment Saturday and was sent to York County Prison.

After spending one night in custody, Sease posted bail, which was set at $20,000, and was released Sunday, Jan. 20, according to court filings. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 1, before Magisterial District Judge Jennifer J.P. Clancy.

Sease faces charges of burglary, stalking and criminal trespassing, as well as harassment and loitering.

Break-in: Police reported that Sease broke into the home of his ex and was inside the home when she woke up around 2 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18.

Police said the woman had gotten up to check for school cancellations when she sensed there was someone else in the room. When she turned around, Sease was standing there, police said.

In a news release, police said Sease told them he "likes to enter her home and check on her."

Police also said Sease indicated this was not the first time he'd broken into the home.

York Dispatch Senior Crime Reporter Liz Evans Scolforo contributed to this report.

