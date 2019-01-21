Buy Photo Perkins Restaurant & Bakery closed its Springettsbury TownshipÊlocation last month. The restaurant, on 2500 E. Market St., closed permanently Dec. 10. Monday, January 21, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery, a chain that serves an American-style menu of salads, soups, sandwiches, burgers, comfort foods and breakfast, has closed its Springettsbury Township location.

The restaurant, at 2500 E. Market St., closed permanently Dec. 10, confirmed company spokeswoman Vivian Brooks.

It was owned and operated by Perkins franchisee JDK Management, which plans to open five new locations in the next five years.

Russ Berner, vice president of operations for JDK, said he'd love for one of the new businesses to be in York County, but he said the company doesn't have any specific plans yet.

"We’ve been very successful in York for 20 years," he said.

Redevelopment: Berner said when a lease or franchise agreement expires, a normal course of business is often to find a more suitable location, and that's what happened with the East Market restaurant.

More: York City's former Knights of Columbus building, once home to Cobblestone's, for sale

More: 'My food will speak for itself': HomeGrown chef to bring fresh food to York City

Having just finished redeveloping all of its other Pennsylvania properties, Berner said the company could have chosen to redo the East Market location in the same spot or find a new one, and building in a busier location seemed a much better strategy.

Brooks called JDK "one of our most successful franchises" and commended the company's commitment to and vision for the Perkins brand. She noted JDK's remodels offer the most contemporary picture of the restaurants.

Starting in 2020, the company is under an agreement to open five restaurants in five years, and franchise territory in York and Allentown has been secured, Berner said.

He clarified that the new locations could be anywhere the company currently operates businesses, but he hopes to keep them local.

Home territory: JDK is based out of Bloomsburg, Columbia County — about 100 miles north of York City — "so this is our home territory," he said.

After opening its first Perkins restaurant there in 1988, Berner said the company built most of the market in central and northeast Pennsylvania and wants to continue its expansion.

JDK currently operates restaurants in Camp Hill, Hanover and Gettysburg, as well as most of the locations from Scranton to Gettysburg to Johnstown, he said.

Berner said his management company also operates Quaker Steak & Lube in West Manchester Township and other businesses such as hotels and nursing homes.

JDK has 40 Perkins locations total, with some properties in Ohio, West Virginia and Florida.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/01/21/perkins-closes-york-county-location-hopes-open-another/2636998002/