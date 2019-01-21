LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Tammie (Cousins) and Kevin Markel: of Windsor, Jan. 19, a daughter.

Alicia (Markey) and Zachary Hoch: of York, Jan. 19, a daughter.

Brandy (Runshaw) and Derrick Schnetzka: of York, Jan. 20, a daughter.

Jill (Crawford) and Matthew Lutz: of Red Lion, Jan. 20, a son.

Candace (Jensen) and Michael Daly: of York, Jan. 20, a son.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/01/21/births-tuesday-jan-22/2639933002/