York County escaped the major impact of a winter storm that moved across Pennsylvania Saturday and Sunday, but forecasters predict frigid temperatures for the area overnight into Monday, Jan. 21, and into Tuesday.

Buy Photo Emily Walsh, 6 of Nottingham, PA, races down the hill while snow tubing at AvalancheXpress, Sunday, January 20, 2019. Conditions are prime on the hill with at least 6 lanes open tomorrow. Hours for Monday are 9a.m.-10p.m. For more information visit www.avalanchexpress.com. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

John Banghoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College, said Sunday, Jan. 20, that he expects York City to have a high temperature of 15 degrees Monday and a low temperature of just 5 degrees.

With sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph, Banghoff said the wind chill will be about 10 to 15 degrees below zero by Monday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory for Adams, York and Lancaster counties between 7 p.m. Sunday and 1 p.m. Monday.

"With some of these wind chills, it is possible that frostbite and hypothermia can occur," Banghoff said. "Wear multiple layers if heading outside — hats, gloves and even a scarf around your face if you have to be outside for any significant amount of time."

Buy Photo Allie Doutrich, 11, of Gap PA, races down the hill while snow tubing at AvalancheXpress, Sunday, January 20, 2019. Conditions are prime on the hill with at least 6 lanes open tomorrow. Hours for Monday are 9a.m.-10p.m. For more information visit www.avalanchexpress.com. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Banghoff said temperatures will remain cold Tuesday morning but should reach 29 degrees during the day, followed by a reprieve into the low-40s on Wednesday.

Alyson Hoegg, meteorologist with AccuWeather at State College, said she expects sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph overnight Sunday into Monday, and that wind chill temperatures could dip as low as 10 to 20 degrees below zero.

Hoegg said the high temperature could reach 17 degrees Monday in York County, but with the wind chill, it will feel more like it's between zero and 10 below during the day.

"Only go outside if you have to," she said, "and if you have to be outside, spend as little time as possible."

Hoegg recommended people leave their faucets with a small stream running to help prevent pipes from freezing. She also said it's a good idea to check on elderly family members or neighbors to make sure they have plenty of heat in their homes.

Hoegg said the temperature Monday night in York City will be about 3 degrees, but that outlying areas will likely fall below zero.

