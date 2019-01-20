LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Jazzlynn Zellers and Ian Zirkle: of East Berlin, Jan. 15, a son.

Heather Gilliam: of York City, Jan. 16, a son.

Anna (Schleicher) and Craig Colvin: of Fawn Grove, Jan. 17, a son.

Michelle (Snoke) and Patrick Edds: of Windsor, Jan. 17, a daughter.

Yana (Voropay) and Kakhaber Kitiashvili: of Hanover, Jan. 17, a son.

Jacklynn and Brian Morgan: of York, Jan. 17, a son.

Shanice Boney and John Middleton: of York, Jan. 17, a daughter.

Adrianna Glisan and Austin Drawbaugh: of York, Jan. 18, a son.

Kate and Ross Grady: of York, Jan. 18, a son.

Amanda (Glatfelter) and Mario Iocco: of York, Jan. 18, a daughter.

Casandra (Balch) and Joshua Rebert: of East Berlin, Jan. 18, a daughter.

April (Trimmer) and Scott Reisinger: of York, Jan. 19, a son.

Lauren Dandy and Jacob Roupe: of Fawn Grove, Jan. 19, a daughter.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

