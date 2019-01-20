Births for Monday, Jan. 21
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Jazzlynn Zellers and Ian Zirkle: of East Berlin, Jan. 15, a son.
Heather Gilliam: of York City, Jan. 16, a son.
Anna (Schleicher) and Craig Colvin: of Fawn Grove, Jan. 17, a son.
Michelle (Snoke) and Patrick Edds: of Windsor, Jan. 17, a daughter.
Yana (Voropay) and Kakhaber Kitiashvili: of Hanover, Jan. 17, a son.
Jacklynn and Brian Morgan: of York, Jan. 17, a son.
Shanice Boney and John Middleton: of York, Jan. 17, a daughter.
Adrianna Glisan and Austin Drawbaugh: of York, Jan. 18, a son.
Kate and Ross Grady: of York, Jan. 18, a son.
Amanda (Glatfelter) and Mario Iocco: of York, Jan. 18, a daughter.
Casandra (Balch) and Joshua Rebert: of East Berlin, Jan. 18, a daughter.
April (Trimmer) and Scott Reisinger: of York, Jan. 19, a son.
Lauren Dandy and Jacob Roupe: of Fawn Grove, Jan. 19, a daughter.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.