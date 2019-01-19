Forecasters are used to working while others are home on snow days. During this weekend's storm, however, there's an added burden for the National Weather Service meteorologists — they're working without pay.

National Weather Service employees are among the approximately 800,000 federal workers who haven't been paid since the federal government shut down on Saturday, Dec. 22.

"We're here regardless, watching the weather," said Bill Gartner, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in State College.

Meteorologists have officially missed one paycheck so far, Gartner said on Jan. 19 as he and his colleagues prepared forecasts for the weekend storm.

Despite the shutdown, now in its fourth week, weather service employees in the field have been working regular shifts as they head into a busy period, he said.

Much of the season had been pretty quiet, but recently it's been ramping up as more "typical winter weather" arrived, Gartner said.

The shutdown is due to a dispute over President Donald Trump's demand for $5.7 billion to build a barrier along the nation's border with Mexico.

Democrats newly in charge of the House refuse to approve the funds, and the Republicans in control of the Senate, which approved a bill without the wall funding in December, have said they won't vote on a bill that doesn't have the president's support.

