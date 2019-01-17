Buy Photo Yorker's gather on Continental Square to promote women's rights issues, Sunday, January 21, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

To celebrate the anniversary of the Women's March, two local groups are looking beyond marching — instead hoping to engage women in their own communities.

The York County Federation of Democratic Women, in collaboration with the York NAACP, is hosting a free, nonpartisan gathering of more than two dozen women-owned businesses, women-focused groups and women leaders.

Deborah Yonick, president of the YCFDW, said it's an opportunity to use the anniversary of the march, which first occurred Jan. 21, 2017, to do something with a little more impact.

"I do believe that marching and rallying and protesting are all tools in the toolbox to effect change but this time around wanted to do something to mark the date in a more lasting way," she said.

The free networking event will be a casual, open environment of women coming together, singing songs such as "We Shall Overcome" and "Imagine," learning about what local women are doing and hopefully discussing deeper issues.

She hopes it will become an annual event with room to grow each year.

Yonick said one goal is to have "greater dialogue with our sisters on the opposite side of the aisle," drawing in different backgrounds and experiences to work together on change.

"It's been something in my heart that I’ve wanted to do for a long time," she said.

Civic engagement is another goal, Yonick said, noting that campaigns from both Democratic and Republican women have really energized the women in her group — which has more than doubled in size.

Groups and leaders who will be in attendance include Dr. Deborah Bernal, Anne Clark, Brabble Hill Farm, The Jackson House, Gusa by Victoria, the YAYA Girls and the Women's Business Center Organization of the York County Economic Alliance.

And it's not just for women.

"There will be pink," she joked, saying if guys can handle that, they are welcome to attend.

Each vendor will also bring a donation of business attire from their closets, available for women in need.

Remaining donations will be sent to Closet 2 Career, a nonprofit started by former inmate Cheryl Peterson-Jaquez that helps men and women re-enter the workforce after incarceration.

If You Go:

What: York County’s Women Empower Women Rally & Expo



When: 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19; snow date: TBA Friday on the York NAACP Facebook page.

Where: Championship Community Center, 459 W. King St., York City; parking across the street at St. Paul Evangelical, 450 W. King St.





