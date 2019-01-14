LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.

Brenner, Mary

Deiter, Brenda

Gilbert, Ernest

Howard, Edward

Kauffman, Ruth

Lopez, Linda

Melhorn, Bertha

Mullis, Mary

Perdue, Alfred

Repman, Donna

Rineholt, Mabel

Snyder, Doris

Spahr, Richard

Witmer, Ruth

 

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/01/14/local-obituaries-monday-jan-14/2566509002/