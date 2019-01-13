Births for Monday, Jan. 14
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Shanna (Lentz) and Jonathan White: of York, Jan. 9, a son.
Wynlee (Willour) and Shawn Jacoby: of New Oxford, Jan. 9, a daughter.
Katherine (Grimaldi and Jaron Tipton: of York, Jan. 9, a daughter.
Jodie Wilson and Joseph Krebs: of York, Jan. 10, a son.
Shannon (Reinert) and Chad Dillman: of York, Jan. 10, a son.
Shaeice Jenkins and K-wan Brown: of York, Jan. 10, a son.
Terra (Sirk) and Eric Hoover: of York, Jan. 11, a daughter.
Shirea Lake and Benjamin Rodriguez: of York, Jan. 11, a daughter.
Carley and David Serrano: of Lebanon, Jan. 11, a son,
Bethany (Cable) and Seth Cornell: of York, Jan. 11, a daughter.
