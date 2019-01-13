Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Shanna (Lentz) and Jonathan White: of York, Jan. 9, a son.

Wynlee (Willour) and Shawn Jacoby: of New Oxford, Jan. 9, a daughter.

Katherine (Grimaldi and Jaron Tipton: of York, Jan. 9, a daughter.

Jodie Wilson and Joseph Krebs: of York, Jan. 10, a son.

Shannon (Reinert) and Chad Dillman: of York, Jan. 10, a son.

Shaeice Jenkins and K-wan Brown: of York, Jan. 10, a son.

Terra (Sirk) and Eric Hoover: of York, Jan. 11, a daughter.

Shirea Lake and Benjamin Rodriguez: of York, Jan. 11, a daughter.

Carley and David Serrano: of Lebanon, Jan. 11, a son,

Bethany (Cable) and Seth Cornell: of York, Jan. 11, a daughter.

