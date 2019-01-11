Local obituaries for Friday, Jan. 11
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Breighner, Philip
Davies, Richard
Franklin, Elizabeth
Gilbert, Ernest
Grim, Robert
Kauffman, Rae
Knight, Douglas
Kunkle, John
Lehr, Arlene
Lemkelde, June
Luckenbaugh, Mabel
Miller, Hugh
Parks, Tracy
Pirozzi, Anthony
Schimian, Marian
Spadafora, Cheryl
Troutman, Lawrence
Wheet, Katherine
