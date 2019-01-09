VIDEO: Multiple crews called to fire at Manchester Township home
Crews are at the scene of a residential structure fire in Manchester Township, according to York County 911.
A 911 center supervisor confirmed York Area Fire & Rescue was dispatched to the 2000 block of Teslin Road for a working fire.
It was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 9., and multiple fire departments as well as utility companies and the Red Cross were on the scene by 6:45 p.m.
York Area United Fire and Rescue reported on its Facebook page that it is at the scene of a working structure fire in a single-family dwelling.
