Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Ixel Cordova and Dakii Sweeney: of York, Jan. 7, a daughter.

Stefanie Moyar and Michael Kefauver, Jr.: of Felton, Jan. 7, a son.

Rachel (Doll) and Travis Jones: of Spring Grove, Jan. 8, a son.

Pauline (Gemberling) and Joel Templin: of Wrightsville, Jan. 8, a son.

Nicole (Kiser) Fortney and Ian Bankert: of York, Jan. 8, a daughter.

 

 

