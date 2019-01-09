Births for Thursday, Jan. 10
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Ixel Cordova and Dakii Sweeney: of York, Jan. 7, a daughter.
Stefanie Moyar and Michael Kefauver, Jr.: of Felton, Jan. 7, a son.
Rachel (Doll) and Travis Jones: of Spring Grove, Jan. 8, a son.
Pauline (Gemberling) and Joel Templin: of Wrightsville, Jan. 8, a son.
Nicole (Kiser) Fortney and Ian Bankert: of York, Jan. 8, a daughter.
