The government shutdown at the federal level hasn't yet impacted York County government operations, but if it continues indefinitely, that could change.

President Donald Trump is at a budgetary impasse with Congress over his request for $5.7 billion for a wall at the southern border.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 8, the shutdown has lasted 18 days.

York County spokesman Mark Walters said the following Human Services agencies would eventually be affected in a long-term shutdown:

York/Adams Drug & Alcohol Commission

Area Agency on Aging

Office of Children, Youth and Families

York/Adams HealthChoices Management Unit

York/Adams MH-IDD Program (Mental Health/Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities)

Youth Development Center

For the time being, local offices of federal agencies, such as the Internal Revenue Service, are the ones feeling the brunt of the shutdown.

A recorded answering message at the local IRS office at 2670 Industrial Highway said the office is closed "due to the current budget situation" and that all tax filing deadlines are still in effect.

The White House announced Monday, Jan. 7, that the IRS will process tax refunds during the shutdown, but the automated answering message was still operating at the Industrial Highway office as of Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 8.

A representative for the Social Security Administration said SSA offices are not impacted by the shutdown because the department is already fully funded through the end of fiscal year 2019, and that Social Security benefits will continue to be paid on time.

We are working hard at the Border, but we need a WALL! In 2018, 1.7 million pounds of narcotics seized, 17,000 adults arrested with criminal records, and 6000 gang members, including MS-13, apprehended. A big Human Trafficking problem. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2019

Parks: In addition to federal administrative agencies, the country's national parks are also waiting for their funding stream to be restored.

An alert posted to the Gettysburg National Military Park website said the park itself, which is in Adams County, will be closed during the government shutdown, but that park roads, monuments and trails will be open unless inclement weather forces further closure.

The Gettysburg National Cemetery and Annex, as well as the David Wills House museum and Eisenhower National Historic Site, will remain closed during the shutdown, and all programming is canceled.

Toomey frustrated: In a radio interview Monday, Jan. 7, with WSBA Morning News host Gary Sutton, Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said he's frustrated with the situation.

"Democratic colleagues have supported this many, many times in the past," Toomey said, referring to funding a physical barrier at the border. "Now, because they think that Donald Trump is taking the heat for the shutdown, they don’t want to end the shutdown."

Toomey said no one is talking about building a continuous 2,000-mile wall of concrete along the border.

"It wouldn’t make sense," Toomey said. "But there are portions of the border where a physical barrier really does make sense, and that’s what we ought to be doing."

The Hill reported on Sunday, Jan. 6, that after meeting with advisers at Camp David and consulting with Vice President Mike Pence, who held meetings with Democratic congressional leaders, the president said he would ask for a steel barrier instead of a concrete wall.

"It'll be less obtrusive, stronger, and we'll be able to use our great companies to make it by using steel," the president said in a video.

Casey response: In a statement released Monday,Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., said the effects of the shutdown continue to trickle down to everyday families.

"The President should support the bipartisan funding bill that the U.S. Senate passed unanimously," the statement said. "It provides over $1 billion for border security funding, but not a wall that security experts say won’t work.”

Trump announced Monday on Twitter that he will deliver a television address at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 8, to discuss "the Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border."

