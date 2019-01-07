Births for Tuesday, Jan. 8
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Vanessa (Fedak) and Travis Smith: of York, Dec. 29, a son.
Anastasia (Minichino) and Kyle Stover: of East Berlin, Jan. 5, a son.
Jennifer (Hawn) and John White: of Spring Grove, Jan. 5, a son.
Heather Leiphart and James Wright: of Loganville, Jan. 6, a daughter.
Ellie (Cover-Warren) and Jonathan Allen: of Red Lion, Jan. 7, a son.
