A protestor who would only give his name as Tyler, tells how he brought his AR-15 style rifle to a protest for show, and has the chamber showing an orange flag, indicating it has no ammunition in the chamber, on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Pittsburgh. The protesters, many openly carrying guns, gathered in downtown Pittsburgh to rally against the city council's proposed restrictions and banning of semi-automatic rifles, certain ammunition and firearms accessories within city limits. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Photo: Keith Srakocic / AP)

PITTSBURGH — Hundreds of protesters — many openly carrying guns — gathered in downtown Pittsburgh on Monday to rally against the City Council’s proposed restrictions on some firearms and ammunition.

The protest was held outside the City-County Building.

The bills would ban semi-automatic rifles and certain ammunition and firearms accessories within city limits.

The City Council introduced the bills last month in the wake of the October massacre at Tree of Life synagogue, where 11 worshippers were killed.

Gun rights activists are decrying the proposals, contending the restrictions would violate Pennsylvania law.

State law prohibits municipalities from regulating firearms.

The protest was organized by Justin Dillon, the founder of the advocacy group Open Carry Pennsylvania.

Speakers included Kaitlin Bennett, who drew attention when she posted photos of herself on the Kent State University campus with an AR-10 and a mortar board reading “Come and take it.”

