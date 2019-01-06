Births for Monday, Jan. 7
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Vanessa (Fedak) and Travis Smith: of York, Dec. 29, a son.
Melinda Gould and Myron McCutcheon: of York, Jan. 3, a daughter.
Cristina Perez and Emmanuel Valentin: of Dover, Jan. 4, a daughter.
Katherine (Smith) and Lance Abel: of York, Jan. 5, a son.
Karon (Yoder) and Brian Saltzgiver: of Windsor, Jan. 5, a daughter.
Nadiia (Kryvchun) and Kim Miller: of York, Jan. 5, a son.
Kinna (Jackson) and Austin Shaffer: of York, Jan. 5, a son.
