Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Vanessa (Fedak) and Travis Smith: of York, Dec. 29, a son.

Melinda Gould and Myron McCutcheon: of York, Jan. 3, a daughter.

Cristina Perez and Emmanuel Valentin: of Dover, Jan. 4, a daughter.

Katherine (Smith) and Lance Abel: of York, Jan. 5, a son.

Karon  (Yoder) and Brian Saltzgiver: of Windsor, Jan. 5, a daughter.

Nadiia (Kryvchun) and Kim Miller: of York, Jan. 5, a son.

Kinna (Jackson) and Austin Shaffer: of York, Jan. 5, a son.

 

 

