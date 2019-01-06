Buy Photo HomeStore employee Kyle Dudiak walks past a sample bed while delivering 15 bed kits to a Bell Socialization Services shelter in York City Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. The Harrisburg company donated the beds as part of its “A Hope To Dream” program which was initiated in 2012. Ashley co-owner Rick Brenner said nominations for recipients can be made at www.ahopetodream.com. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Ashley HomeStore employee Sarah Kneller winced as co-worker Kyle Dudiak lowered a boxed bed frame onto her shoulder from his perch on a delivery truck.

Luckily, she had the help of co-workers and Bell Socialization Services staff to help move the 15 donated beds into the shelter in York City Thursday.

“These beds make a tremendous difference,” said Janel Fox, outreach coordinator at Bell. “They will go quickly.”

It was the second stop of the day for the Harrisburg furniture company, which made a bed delivery at a Mechanicsburg children’s home as part of its “A Hope to Dream” program.

Each bed kit contained a bed frame, memory foam mattress, pillow, sheet set and comforter, Bell said in a news release.

“It’s part of our mission statement to give back to the community,” said Ashley Executive Vice President Richard Brenner, who was on hand to shoulder his share of the load. He said the company’s employees volunteered to help out for the delivery.

Brenner said nominations for recipients — including groups, families and individuals — can be made at www.ahopetodream.com.

“When families move out, they will have a bed to take with them,” Fox said.

