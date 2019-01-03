Local obituaries for Thursday, Jan. 3
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Arnold, Yvonne
Cole, Lois
Dennis, Roy
Frank, Virginia
Franklin, Elizabeth
Galloway, Donald
Gibbs, Elva
Gingrich, Ralph
Hedin, Richard
Kauffman, Donald
Kauffman, Donna
Keeney, Emma
Krone, Dorothy
Kunkle, John
Loss, Frances
Mansberger, Pauline
Moser, Kay
Royston, Kathy
Ruppert, Hazel
Shipley, Laureen
Smith, Clifton
Stoner, Lois
Stonesifer, Margaret
Stough, Lewis
Tanner, James
Umberger, Louise
Vinup, Patricia
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/01/03/local-obituaries-thursday-jan-3/2466984002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.