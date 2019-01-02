PHOTOS: Pennsylvania Farm Show 2018
Chloe Stonesifer, 14, of Lewisberry, reassures her
Chloe Stonesifer, 14, of Lewisberry, reassures her 1-year-old Southdown sheep, Cracker, with a kiss while shearing him during the 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. The show runs through Saturday, Jan. 13. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Riley Good, 13, of Red Lion, talks about Charlie, her
Riley Good, 13, of Red Lion, talks about Charlie, her Southdown sheep that was born in February, during the 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Southdown sheep Cracker, 1, is cleaned by his owner
Southdown sheep Cracker, 1, is cleaned by his owner Chloe Stonesifer, 14, back right, of Lewisberry, and her friend Riley Good, 13, of Red Lion, as he is prepared for showing on Sunday during the 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Southdown sheep Cracker, 1, front left, is led by his
Southdown sheep Cracker, 1, front left, is led by his owner Chloe Stonesifer, 14, right, of Lewisberry, while Stonesifer's friend Riley Good, 13, of Red Lion, follows during the 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Chloe Stonesifer, 14, of Lewisberry, secures her 1-year-old
Chloe Stonesifer, 14, of Lewisberry, secures her 1-year-old Southdown sheep, Cracker, as she prepares him for shearing during the 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Chloe Stonesifer, 14, of Lewisberry, shears her 1-year-old
Chloe Stonesifer, 14, of Lewisberry, shears her 1-year-old Southdown sheep, Cracker, during the 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Erin Lang, 19, of Glen Rock, secures her Boer goat,
Erin Lang, 19, of Glen Rock, secures her Boer goat, Cinch, in his blanket during the 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Cathlene Moatz, 12, of Kutztown in Berks County, snuggles
Cathlene Moatz, 12, of Kutztown in Berks County, snuggles close to her 11-month old Bred gilt Duroc Hog Destiny during the 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Destiny will give birth in March. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Pennsylvania State Police Tactical Mounted Unit demonstrate
Pennsylvania State Police Tactical Mounted Unit demonstrate strategic movement while escorting a patrol car from the arena during the 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Owner Mike Revere, 12, center, looks on as Maxie Murphy,
Owner Mike Revere, 12, center, looks on as Maxie Murphy, 11, both of Roxborough, sheers Revere's crossbred sheep, Peter, during the 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
The 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Saturday,
The 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Pennsylvania State Police Tactical Mounted Unit demonstrate
Pennsylvania State Police Tactical Mounted Unit demonstrate strategic movement during the 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Pennsylvania State Police Tactical Mounted Unit demonstrate
Pennsylvania State Police Tactical Mounted Unit demonstrate strategic movement to control troopers who pose as mock protesters during the 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Pennsylvania State Police Tactical Mounted Unit demonstrate
Pennsylvania State Police Tactical Mounted Unit demonstrate strategic movement to separate troopers who pose as mock protesters from a patrol car during the 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Pennsylvania State Police Tactical Mounted Unit demonstrate
Pennsylvania State Police Tactical Mounted Unit demonstrate strategic movement to separate troopers who pose as mock protesters from a patrol car during the 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Pennsylvania State Police Tactical Mounted Unit demonstrate
Pennsylvania State Police Tactical Mounted Unit demonstrate strategic movement to protect a patrol car from troopers posing as mock protesters during the 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
The 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Saturday,
The 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
The 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Saturday,
The 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Pennsylvania State Police Tactical Mounted Unit demonstrate
Pennsylvania State Police Tactical Mounted Unit demonstrate strategic movement to direct troopers who pose as mock protesters during the 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
The 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Saturday,
The 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
Stacey Deihl, back, of Shippensburg in Franklin County,
Stacey Deihl, back, of Shippensburg in Franklin County, looks on as her son Brantley Deihl, 2, explores a golf cart during the 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg, Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

     

    HARRISBURG — Dancing tractors, farming drones and story time with Miss Pennsylvania are among the attractions that will draw hundreds of thousands to the annual Pennsylvania Farm Show this month.

    The event begins Saturday and runs through Jan. 12 at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg.

    This year’s theme is “Inspiring Pennsylvania’s Story,” which will be reflected in a butter sculpture that will be unveiled Thursday morning.

    New attractions: New to the show this year are a craft beer competition and a market inside the main hall with cheese, honey, maple products and vegetables for sale by the state farmers market association.

    The vast exposition space features the usual livestock and agricultural products, but also branches out into robotics, antiques, cooking demonstrations and informational programs on food safety, selling eggs and how to prepare for a cheese party.

    Attendees can learn how to build rain barrels, what it’s like to be a veterinary pathologist and how to start keeping bees.

    Information about owning and caring for small ruminants? They have that. Wondering which whoopie pie ranks as the state’s best? They’ll decide it. Want to know all about butterflies? They’ll tell you.

     

    Food court opens early: The food court, famous for its milkshakes and mushrooms, opens at noon Friday, the day before the full opening of the Farm Show.

    This marks the 103rd show for what bills itself as the country’s largest indoor agricultural event, with 12,000 competitive exhibits.

    Admission is free, but parking in the complex’s lots costs $15. As for the notorious Farm Show weather, the forecast for Harrisburg over the coming week or so calls for mostly highs in the upper 40s, with some periods of rain.

     

