Local obituaries for Wednesday, Jan. 2
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Frank, Virginia
Franklin, Elizabeth
Gemmill, Ernestine
Miller, Gloria
Myers, Donna
Ridall, Karen
Royston, Kathy
Ruppert, Hazel
Steininger, Mary
Ward, Debra
Weakley, Wayne
Wood, Scott
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/01/02/local-obituaries-wednesday-jan-2/2458676002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.