Guthrie Memorial Library in Hanover had to cancel its regularly scheduled senior programming Wednesday, Jan. 2, because of water in the basement meeting room.

Windy Hill on the Campus senior center hosts "Windy Hill Wednesdays" every week at the library for people 55 and older. The program features arts and crafts, health and wellness talks, exercise opportunities and a lunch meal.

A library employee confirmed Wednesday that a sump pump malfunction in the early morning on New Year's Day had caused minor flooding and drenched the carpet. The employee said there was no damage, and that most of the water had been removed and large fans were running to dry up the remaining moisture.

Fire crews responded to a call Tuesday morning for reports of water in the basement at the library.

