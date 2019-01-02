Buy Photo Vivian Henry, of Dover Township, and Jakob Koch, of Manchester Township, both 3, have unique reactions to their ride on the Happy Swing at the York Fair children's midway Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. The fair continues through Sunday, Sept. 16. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Bill Kalina

This image from the York Fair encompasses, through the expressions of the three-year-old riders, the extremes of most people's experience on carnival rides. Which child reflects your view?

Buy Photo From left, Brooke Anthony, Barb Michaels and Casey Flanscha react during a recognition for actions during the fire and collapse at the former Weaver Organ and Piano building during the York City Fire Department's awards ceremony at York City Hall Thursday, August 16, 2018. Ivan Flanscha (Casey's husband) and Zach Anthony (Brooke's husband) lost their lives fighting the March blaze. Michaels is the wife of York City Fire Chief Dave Michaels. Tony Caruso was named Firefighter of the Year during the ceremony. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The York City Firefighters Awards ceremony was a somber event this year with the loss of two firefighters during the Weaver Piano building blaze.

Buy Photo York Suburban's Hannah Drahusz and Red Lion's Shaye Robertson vie for possession during soccer action at Red Lion Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Red Lion won 5-0. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

It always satisfying catching a great moment from a sporting event. Peak action, tightly shot, with expressive faces and the ball perfectly placed makes for a happy result of an afternoon of shooting!

Buy Photo LOGOS Academy sixth-grader Assata Jones of York City reacts after getting close to Pennsylvania State Police horses Samson, left, and Guffman. during the York City School Police Department Family Fun Festival at York High School Friday, July 27, 2018. The festival is the culmination of the department's 3-week SAFE Camp which, according to its website, offered "enrichment, educational and athletic opportunities" programs for youth. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Animals and kids usually make for cute and cuddly pictures. It's always nice to find something different! These Pennsylvania State Police horses were tame but daunting, eliciting reactions from a student at York High School.

CLOSE Braydon Flynn, 8, who has Down Syndrome, was chosen to be one of the princes for the York Suburban High School Homecoming celebrations. York Dispatch

Braydon Flynn, 8, who has Down Syndrome, was chosen to be one of the princes for the York Suburban High School Homecoming celebrations. I was fortunate to get to spend time with Braydon and his family during his big day!

John A. Pavoncello

Buy Photo The Guardian Knights along with other motorcycle clubs, form a flag line in honor of US Marshal Christopher Hill, Thursday, January 25, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

2018 was a year of loss for York's first responder community. While I normally love capturing images with the American flag, this year it was a bit overwhelming covering US Marshal Hill's funeral procession and then the deaths of two York City fire fighters.

Buy Photo Emergency personnel move an injured firefighter to a waiting ambulance after a wall collapse at the scene of yesterdays N. Broad St. fire trapped and injured several firefighters. At least three were transported from the scene by ambulance. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Never in almost thirty years as a news photographer have I ever been so emotionally effected than when I witnessed fire fighters and EMS personnel rushing their brothers Ivan and Zach to waiting ambulances after third story stairwell they were in collapsed. This isn't a favorite photograph, matter of fact, I hate it. But it's probably one of the most important images I've ever captured.

Buy Photo Lake Clarke Marina's parking lot is under water as the Susquehanna River starts to overflow it's banks in the Long Level area. River ice continues to back up against the Safe Harbor Dam in Chanceford Township, Monday January 15, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

2018 was a year of weather extremes and I was fortunate it enough to cover many of the events with our drone. The lighthouse at Lake Clarke Marina stands a colorful sentry against tons of ice and floodwaters it created.

Buy Photo Victor Valentin of Lancaster leaps off of the bridge over Muddy Creek at Muddy Creek Forks, Sunday, July 1, 2018, John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

From the deep freeze on the Susquehanna River to people beating the summer heat leaping into Muddy Creek, seems I spent a lot of time this year around water.

Buy Photo Hanover Area High School performs a scene from "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" during the annual high school theater showcase, Encore, Sunday, April 22, 2018 at Central York High School. Hanover won Best Overall Performance and student Izzy Oropeza won Outstanding Female Performer for her role as Esmeralda. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

I knew when I captured this image it would be one of my favorites of the year. Encore is a neat event, but it's one I've covered many times, so coming up with a unique image is a challenge. Thankfully the cast of Hanover High School's production of 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' made it easy for me.

Dawn J. Sagert

Buy Photo In front from right, Anthony Jones, of Baltimore, and Devin Hill, of York City, father and brother, respectively, of shooting victim Dezmen "Dez" Jones, 15, reflect for a moment as family and friends gather for a candlelight vigil behind a home at in the 600 block of West Princess Street in York City, Friday, Sept. 28, 2018. Dezmen, a member of Pedal 4 Peace, an organization that strives to bring people together through cycling, was shot at the location on Wednesday, Sept. 26, and later died at York Hospital from his injuries. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

He was just a kid. Dezmen Jones, 15, was not the intended target, but he was there. My heart hurts for the families, and no matter how many times I cover something like this, it never gets easier. I do believe, however, that the images I am making are meaningful and that their stories need to be told.

Buy Photo A daddy long-legs in seen through a two-way bug viewer during Woods Wander Program hike along trail seven at Rocky Ridge Park in Springettsbury Township, Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert (Photo: The York Dispatch)

In contrast to the tragedies, we also are able to cover the everyday events in life. This was a hike at Rocky Ridge Park in July. I love nature and learning, so when I have a chance to be outside and explore, I take it. Who wouldn't want to look at bugs close up?

Buy Photo Central York's Kollin Vaught, left, and Chris Brandstedter embrace following a 13-12 overtime loss to York Catholic in the York-Adams League Championship game at Horn Field in Red Lion, Friday, May 11, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: Dawn J Sagert, The York Dispatch)

I love images that make me feel--happiness, awe, anger, sadness--something conveying the story that is being told. This image has heart.

Buy Photo Champ, 4, a Cavapoo, looks on as her owner, Sophie Lanius, 14, of Chanceford Township, builds a Temptation Tower of dog bones during Dogs Day in the Park, an annual fundraising event for Animal Rescue Inc.'s Sanctuary for Life, at Marge Goodfellow Park in New Freedom, Saturday, Aug. 25, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Dogs. I. Love. Dogs. This competition was held during a fundraising event for an animal rescue. Don't get me wrong, I love cats and all other animals too, but no matter how I'm feeling, when I get to be around dogs--I feel better.

CLOSE York Giving Helping Hands, a grassroots effort that began in July, continues to feed, clothe and love York City's homeless. York Dispatch

I stumbled upon York Giving Helping Hands when I was en route to another assignment. The grassroots, volunteer-run organization feeds and clothes the homeless and those in need in York City on Saturdays and Sundays. Over about a month, I talked to the group administrator, volunteers and some people who are currently experiencing homelessness. The love and respect that those serving and those receiving have for each other is encouraging and inspirational. Each and every one of us has a story.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2019/01/02/glimpse-dispatch-2018-photographers-favorites/2336719002/