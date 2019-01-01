Births for Wednesday, Jan. 2
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Jamie (Wiley) and Travis Wolf: of York Haven, Dec. 27, twin daughters.
Katherine Baker: of York, Dec. 28, a son.
Kayla and Brian Meyers Jr.: of Manchester, Dec. 28, a daughter.
Kirstin Morris and Shawn Spiegel: of Fawn Grove, Dec. 29, twin daughters.
Kim and Joseph Hydrick: of Mt. Joy, Dec. 30. a son.
Zaibeth Figueroa and Omar Diaz: of York, Dec. 30, a daughter.
Adriane (Trout) and Chad Wiliamson: of York, Dec. 30. a daughter.
