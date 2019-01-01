LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Jamie (Wiley) and Travis Wolf: of York Haven, Dec. 27, twin daughters.

Katherine Baker: of York, Dec. 28, a son.

Kayla and Brian Meyers Jr.: of Manchester, Dec. 28, a daughter.

Kirstin Morris and Shawn Spiegel: of Fawn Grove, Dec. 29, twin daughters.

Kim and Joseph Hydrick: of Mt. Joy, Dec. 30. a son.

Zaibeth Figueroa and Omar Diaz: of York, Dec. 30, a daughter.

Adriane (Trout) and Chad Wiliamson: of York, Dec. 30. a daughter.

 

