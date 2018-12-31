Local obituaries for Monday, Dec. 31
Britt, Connie
Diehl, James
Frank, Virginia
Franklin, Elizabeth
Gingerich, Blaine
Morris, Richard
Ridall, Karen
Royston, Kathy
Scott, George
Tanner, James
Wilver, Deborah
