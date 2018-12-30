Share This Story!
Let friends in your social network know what you are reading about
Rabbit Transit: No bus service New Year's Day
All administrative offices will also be closed.
Sent!
A link has been sent to your friend's email address.
Posted!
A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.
Rabbit Transit: No bus service New Year's Day
Staff Report
Published 2:30 p.m. ET Dec. 30, 2018
Rabbit Transit buses will not be in service on Tuesday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year's Day.
All administrative offices will also be closed, including those in Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Franklin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Union and York counties.
For more information, call the customer care center at 1-800-632-9063 or visit www.rabbittransit.org.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2018/12/30/rabbit-transit-no-bus-service-new-years-day/2444983002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.