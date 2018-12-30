Buy Photo Rabbittransit will receive funding from a $330 million allocation from federal, state and local tax dollars. (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Rabbit Transit buses will not be in service on Tuesday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year's Day.

All administrative offices will also be closed, including those in Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Franklin, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Snyder, Union and York counties.

For more information, call the customer care center at 1-800-632-9063 or visit www.rabbittransit.org.

