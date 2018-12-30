police group logo (Photo: John A. Pavoncello)

Two people were shot in York City near the intersection of West Market Street and Belvidere Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30, police said.

In a news release, York City Police said the two shooting victims were taken to York Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and that police took the suspect into custody soon after.

Police said they would release more details later Sunday night.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to text the police tip line at 847-411 with YORKTIPS at the stop of the message or call the police department at 717-846-1234.

