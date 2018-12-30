NORTH MAHONING, Pa. – A fast-moving house fire in western Pennsylvania has left a young girl dead.

The girl’s father and her sister were injured in the fire, which broke out shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday in North Mahoning.

Authorities say flames were burning through the roof when firefighters arrived, and the father told them that one of his daughters was apparently trapped in a second-floor bedroom. Firefighters then used a ladder to get into the house, but the girl was pronounced dead a short time later.

The father and the injured daughter were flown by helicopter to a hospital, but further details on their conditions were not immediately available. Their names have not been disclosed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though authorities say it does not appear to be suspicious.

