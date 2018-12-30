LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Johnna Medina and Fernando Ramirez: of Stewartstown, Dec. 26, a son.

Krista (Sechler) and Elliot Gardner: of York, Dec. 27, a son.

Sierra Windon and Cody Byrnes: of Delta, Dec. 27, a son.

April Moss and Harley Pierce: of Kulpmont, Dec. 27, a son.

Erica (Riley) and Ryan Quinn: of York, Dec. 28, a son.

 

