Births for Monday, Dec. 31
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Johnna Medina and Fernando Ramirez: of Stewartstown, Dec. 26, a son.
Krista (Sechler) and Elliot Gardner: of York, Dec. 27, a son.
Sierra Windon and Cody Byrnes: of Delta, Dec. 27, a son.
April Moss and Harley Pierce: of Kulpmont, Dec. 27, a son.
Erica (Riley) and Ryan Quinn: of York, Dec. 28, a son.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2018/12/30/births-monday-dec-31/2445595002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.