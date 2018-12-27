Buy Photo The Accomac Inn in Hellam Township, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

A historic Hellam Township restaurant was recently purchased for $1 million, but its future use is still up in the air.

The Accomac Inn, which closed in October, was purchased by Accomac Ferry Dock, LLC, ROCK Commercial Real Estate announced on Thursday, Dec. 27.

The purchase was finalized on Dec. 17, said brokerage adviser John Birkeland. It's about $400,000 less than the original asking price listed for The Accomac at the beginning of 2018.

The $1 million sale includes the 16,502-square-foot stone structure and the 7.9 acres of land it sits on at the banks of the Susquehanna River. The sale also included the restaurant, real estate, liquor license, furniture, fixtures and equipment.

However, the new owners are open to hearing ideas as to how to use the space that was home to the restaurant and catering hall since 1971.

The new co-owners stated a vast list of potential uses for the space, including sustainable food service, recreation, education, a bed and breakfast, yoga and stand up boarding, as well as arts and entertainment — but said they want input from the surrounding Hellam Township residents, according to the news release from ROCK.

The public can share their ideas for the future of 6330 S. River Drive by contacting Carl Leaman at carl@bethebestbusiness.net or 717-615-7529.

The land is currently open for residents to bring their own food and beverages to have picnics, according to the release.

Closing the inn: The sale comes two months after The Accomac closed down and almost a year after it first went on the market.

The restaurant originally was put up for sale for $1.395 million in January; the asking price dropped to $995,000 in October when doors abruptly closed.

At the time of the closing, employees said they didn't receive their last paychecks, however in a "Christmas miracle," former Accomac catering supervisor Angel Huerta said employees recently received their two-months-overdue payments.

