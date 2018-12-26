Buy Photo The Accomac Inn in Hellam Township, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

A former Accomac Inn employee said she received a Christmas miracle just before the holiday when she got the paycheck her former employers withheld when the restaurant abruptly shut down in October.

Angel Huerta had been a catering supervisor with the Accomac since May. When the Hellam Township restaurant shut down, she had not received her last paycheck, she said.

She wasn't alone — her husband, a server, also hadn't been paid, and neither had a friend from Philadelphia, she said.

"A whole bunch of us," she said. "Lucky for (me and my husband) we were only missing one."

At the time The Accomac closed, general manager Jace Hewitt said most employees had not been paid for the last two weeks of work and other paychecks were bouncing.

Huerta said she received a letter along with a check dated Dec. 19 with the payment she was owed. The letter and check were sent by the company that purchased the Accomac, she said.

ROCK Commercial Real Estate, which had been handling the sale of the restaurant, confirmed on Wednesday, Dec. 26, that the historic restaurant has been purchased.

ROCK marketing director Becky Murphy could not be immediately reached on Wednesday to confirm details of the sale.

The 16,502-square-foot building was originally put up for sale in January for $1.395 million. When the restaurant closed in October, the new sale price was listed at $995,000.

Employees: The payment, albeit nearly two months late, smooths over the "sour taste" the October events left between employees and their former bosses, Huerta said.

"You know, they just had a great reputation, and I was proud to say 'Yes, I work for The Accomac,'" she said.

After the situation was made public by news outlets, people would ask Huerta if she had not been paid, she said.

"Just knowing they actually did go back and take care of their people even before all their litigation was handled, it actually just allowed them to go out on a better note," she said.

Douglas and Charlene Campbell had operated The Accomac since 1971. A number could not be located to reach to the Campbells for comment.

According to the October ROCK release, the Campbells planned to move to Arizona.

In December, the Left Bank restaurant in downtown York said it would honor gift certificates up to $25 from The Accomac as well as the recently closed Blue Moon restaurant in York City.

Left Bank also announced it had hired three of the Accomac's former staff members.

