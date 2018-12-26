Birth for Thursday, Dec. 27
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Rachael (Baker) Baker-Cole and Jeremy Cole: of Red Lion, Dec. 23, a daughter.
Alison and Shane Shearer: of York, Dec. 25, a son.
