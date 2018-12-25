A Northeastern Area EMT died in the line of duty on Tuesday, Dec. 25, the department announced.

Robert Kohler suffered a "medical event" while working on Christmas, according to a post on the organization's Facebook page.

"Please pray for the family and department as we grieve the loss of EMT R. Kohler, he will be greatly missed," the announcement states.

