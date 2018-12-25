Births for Wednesday, Dec. 26
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Misty Mehaffie-Wibel and Jeremy Wibel: of York, Dec. 20, a daughter.
Abriana and Camron Medland-Young: of York, Dec. 21, a daughter.
Tabatha (Klinedinst) Scott and Rolando Negron: of York, Dec. 21, a son.
Tammy (Lehr) and Glenn Michael: of York, Dec. 21, a daughter.
Katie Hopkins and Christopher Wilson: of Felton, Dec. 21, a son.
Natalie Edelin and Alex Hastings: of Hanover, Dec. 21, a daughter.
Megan Lowman and Brandon Beck: of York, Dec. 22, a daughter.
Alisa Willey and Ryan Botterbusch: of Dallastown, Dec. 22, a daughter.
Brandy (Zortman) and Christopher Detwiler: of York, Dec. 22, a daughter.
Lydia and Daniel Miccolupi: of York, Dec. 23, a daughter.
Stephanie and Christopher Gonzalez: of Spring Grove, Dec. 23, a son.
Cassandra (Smith) and Joseph McLucas: of Spring Grove, Dec. 23, a daughter.
