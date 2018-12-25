LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Misty Mehaffie-Wibel and Jeremy Wibel: of York, Dec. 20, a daughter.

Abriana and Camron Medland-Young: of York, Dec. 21, a daughter.

Tabatha (Klinedinst) Scott and Rolando Negron: of York, Dec. 21, a son.

Tammy (Lehr) and Glenn Michael: of York, Dec. 21, a daughter.

Katie Hopkins and Christopher Wilson: of Felton, Dec. 21, a son.

Natalie Edelin and Alex Hastings: of Hanover, Dec. 21, a daughter.

Megan Lowman and Brandon Beck: of York, Dec. 22, a daughter.

Alisa Willey and Ryan Botterbusch: of Dallastown, Dec. 22, a daughter.

Brandy (Zortman) and Christopher Detwiler: of York, Dec. 22, a daughter.

Lydia and Daniel Miccolupi: of York, Dec. 23, a daughter.

Stephanie and Christopher Gonzalez: of Spring Grove, Dec. 23, a son.

Cassandra (Smith) and Joseph McLucas: of Spring Grove, Dec. 23, a daughter.

 

 

 

LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2018/12/25/births-wednesday-dec-26/2411917002/