Not sure what to do with your Christmas tree once the holidays are over?

The York County Solid Waste Authority has you covered with its free Christmas tree-recycling program.

Beginning the day after Christmas and continuing through Jan. 31, 2019, all York County residents are invited to drop off their Christmas trees at the parking lot across the street from the authority's Resource Recovery Center at 2651 Black Bridge Road in Manchester Township.

Additionally, residents can drop off their trees at two businesses: Spring Valley Mulch, 2770 Mill Creek Rd. in Conewago Township, and H & H General Excavating, 660 Old Hanover Road in Jackson Township. Please call for pick-up hours.

In order for trees to be recycled, all ornaments, tinsel, lights and protective bags must be removed. Additionally, some local municipalities offer curbside tree pick-up. Call your municipal office to learn more.

York City spokesman Philip Given said city staff will collect Christmas trees for recycling beginning Wednesday, Jan. 2, and ending Friday, Jan. 11. Trees must be placed on the curb by 6 a.m. and cleared of all ornaments, lights, tinsel and tree stands. They should not be in tree bags.

After Jan. 11, trees in the city will be collected as regular trash, and each tree will count as one bag of trash out of normal the six-bag limit.

